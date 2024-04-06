For Spring break meetNKY says ‘meet Northern Kentucky’ close to home, see region as visitors do

If you are looking for something to do for spring break — with or without kids — meetNKY, the regions Visitors and Convention Bureau, has some ideas for you. They are varied and interesting and rich and exciting — and are right here at home.

So experience your home in the same way that thousands of travelers — discover “local” and enjoy your own backyard. Make a list — and have a great time.

For Families

● A.J. Jolly Park & Campground

AJ Jolly Park & Campground is an award-winning, 1,000-acre park that offers many outdoor activities. Everything from camping, fishing, Frisbee golf, music festivals, 20 miles of horseback riding trails, 18 holes of golf and much, much more.

● American Sign Museum

The American Sign Museum is dedicated to the art and history of commercial signs and sign making. The Museum is proud to be the largest public museum dedicated to signs in the United States. Covering more than 100 years of American sign history in 20,000 square feet of indoor space, visitors can walk through the ages of technology and design. The storefront-laden Signs on Main Street display recreates a typical “Main Street USA”, with shop windows full of sign-related objects, curiosities, and samples.

● The Contemporary Arts Center

The Contemporary Arts Center is a catalyst for the freedom of artistic expression and the exploration of the creative process. With numerous art installations and the creativity center on the 6th floor, there is much to see and discover at this free-admission attraction.

● Clive the Alien

He comes in peace! Located at the Midtown Parking Garage at Fifth and Scott streets in Covington, the larger-than-life extraterrestrial creation Clive the Alien stands at 30 feet tall with his magnifying glass examining the humans that come and visit him.

● Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

Through various educational exhibits, exciting initiatives, and special events, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum aims to educate and entertain visitors on the historical contributions the Reds have made to major league baseball.

● Kings Island

For more than five decades, Kings Island has been a premier entertainment destination in the Midwest for millions of families seeking the best in rides, live entertainment, food and Cincinnati events, all in a magical amusement park

setting.

● Kentucky Faith Trail

A family-friendly adventure from the first location to the last, the trail is full of amazing architecture, scenic landscapes, and countless faith-based opportunities. The Kentucky Faith Trail is comprised of popular destinations like the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, as well as less-known attractions like the home of “Raccoon” John Smith and South Union Shaker Village.

● Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquarium welcomes your family to discover the wonder of an underwater world. See thousands of the world’s most exotic aquatic creatures as you waddle with playful penguins, meet rare white alligators, be surrounded by sharks and surprised by smiling stingrays.

● Newport on the Levee

The Levee is home to a collection of unique-to-Newport retailers and restaurants. Boasting plentiful skyline views, direct access to the Purple People Bridge and Riverfront Commons trail, and close proximity to popular attractions like the Great American Ball Park, The Levee is the perfect backdrop for making photo-

● Behringer-Crawford Museum

The Behringer-Crawford Museum is a center for the collection, presentation, study and enjoyment of our natural, cultural and visual and performing arts heritage from northern Kentucky and the Ohio Valley.

● Purrfect Day Cafe Covington

Welcome to Purrfect Day Café, the best place in town where you can mix and mingle with the area’s most eligible adoptees! Purrfect Day Café is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, and we’re paw-sitive you’re going to love it!

● Big Bone Lick State Park

Celebrating 100 years of Kentucky state parks, Big Bone Lick State Park visitors can see still-active salt springs, a re-created Pleistocene marsh, 20,000-year-old fossils, or even the modern-day Ice Age descendants, bison! The park offers a beautiful campground and an interpretive center.

● The Brickery Cafe & Play

The first Lego Cafe in the US, The Brickery Cafe & Play is a fully immersive concept where kids and adults alike can experience tactile escapism while engaging their imaginations through Lego-building.

● The Purple People Bridge

Take a walk across the Purple People Bridge into Cincinnati! Stretching 2,670 feet (.5 mile), the bridge is the longest connector of its kind in the country and has linked both Kentucky and Ohio together since 1872.

● Riverfront Floodwall Mural Tour

Painted on the floodwall at the foot of the Roebling Bridge are eighteen stunning murals by artist Robert Dafford and his team. The images depict the rich history of Covington, Northern Kentucky, and the Roebling Bridge and range from 8000 B.C. to 2008 A.D. There is even an NKY Art Tour Scavenger Hunt that visitors can complete.

● Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is one of the oldest and best zoos in the nation. At its core lies an abundance of biodiversity, featuring over 400 species of animals and 3,000 plant species. Starting Aprill 1st, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden transforms into a magnificent explosion of color, offering one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest. Dubbed “Tulip Mania,” Zoo Blooms also features more than one million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs and other spring bulbs exploding with color.

● Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Museum Center is a one-of-a-kind, multi-museum complex housed in Union Terminal, a historic Art Deco train station and National Historic Landmark. Museum Center’s major offerings at Union Terminal include the Cincinnati History Museum, the Cincinnati History Library and Archives, The Children’s Museum, the Museum of Natural History & Science and the Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater.

● The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a museum of conscience, an education center, a convener of dialogue, and a beacon of light for inclusive freedom around the globe. Rooted in the stories of the Underground Railroad, the Freedom Center illuminates the true meaning of inclusive freedom by presenting permanent and special exhibits that inspire, public programming that provoke dialogue and action, and educational resources that equip modern abolitionists. The Freedom Center is celebrating its 20th year of operation this year.

● Findlay Market

Findlay Market is Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market and one of Cincinnati’s most cherished institutions, welcoming more than one million visitors each year. Located just blocks from downtown in Over-the-Rhine, a dense historic neighborhood rich in 19th-century architecture, Findlay Market remains the bustling center of farm fresh, locally sourced, artisanal, and specialty foods.

● Smale Riverfront Park

John G. and Phyllis W. Smale Riverfront Park connects downtown Cincinnati to the Ohio River and the existing riverfront parks. A wonderful location to view the bustling activity along The Ohio River Trail, and a place to gather and celebrate as a community. The park boasts multiple water play features, giant swings, an interactive foot piano, an imaginative play area for kids, expansive pollinator gardens, and Carol Ann’s Carousel. Several historical monuments can be found like the Black Brigade Monument and the recently dedicated Marian Spencer Statue.

21+ Experiences

● The B-Line

The B-Line is comprised of seven Craft Distilleries – all of which are also on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, nine Bourbon Bars, all of which must have at least 100 bourbons in stock and nine Bourbon-centric Restaurants. All 25 stops are located throughout Covington, Newport, Independence, Burlington, Sparta, Augusta and Maysville, Kentucky. Augusta Distillery, one of the B-Line stops, won “Best Bourbon in the World” for its Bucker’s 13-year at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2023.

● Hart & Cru

Hart & Cru, a boutique, European-style wine shop and tasting room in Pendleton, made Food + Wine’s list of top wine bars in the world.

● Madison Theater

Madison Theater is a historic theater offering a variety of live music concerts featuring national and international music groups as well as comedy, sports and film events throughout the year. Enjoy their state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, 3 full-service bars and an eclectic lineup of bands and artists spanning all genres.

● Wenzel Whiskey

Located in downtown Covington, KY at the intersection of Tobacco and Electric Alley, Wenzel is a resurrection of Kentucky’s rich bourbon history. You can become a rectifier by working with the blending experts to create your very own custom-blended bourbon. After you land on the perfect blend, you can take home your very own bottle, complete with a customized label.

● Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati houses an impressive array of nearly 1,600 of the hottest slots, captivating table games, and so much more. Prepare for an unforgettable experience filled with non-stop excitement and boundless entertainment.

● Not Your Average “Paint & Sip” Class

Located at the Pendleton Art Center, Not Your Average “Paint & Sip” focuses on art, education, and vibe to offer a one-of-a-kind experience. The complimentary bar is stocked with locally purchased wine as well as locally sourced non-alcoholic beers on rotation.

● Pedal Wagon Cincinnati

The Pedal Wagon is a multi-passenger rolling celebration that takes visitors to Cincinnati’s best bars, restaurants, historic landmarks, and parks. Share memorable experiences with friends, family, and co-workers while discovering Cincinnati’s best-kept secrets and favorite local establishments.

For Couples

● Northern Kentucky Back Roads Wine Trail

Come enjoy Northern Kentucky’s first wine trail, which is made up of the eight unique wineries that make up the Back Roads Wine Trail. Travel along the scenic back roads of Northern Kentucky and enjoy the vistas and rural atmosphere the trail has to offer.

● Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine isn’t just fun for kids; they also offer adult-only sessions for ceramic painting classes. Located in Crest View Hills, Color Me Mine is a great place to unleash your inner artist!

● Commonwealth Sanctuary

Commonwealth Sanctuary is Northern Kentucky’s only comedy club and dedicated listening room. The facility features a full sound system, stage lighting, a 150-inch rear projection movie screen, and a concession stand where they serve a full menu, including beer, wine, and cocktails.

● The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

At The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it.

● Flying Axes

Perfect for families with kids 13+, Flying Axes offers the thrill of axe throwing in a controlled space! Flying Axes professional coaches will teach you how to throw an axe safely and accurately, and you’ll be competing against each other in no time.

● The Candle Lab

Create custom home fragrances unique to you at The Candle Lab. This one-of-a- kind experience allows you to create the perfect fragrance from over 100 premium fragrance oils.

● Cincinnati Dinner Train

Tour the scenic areas of Cincinnati in beautifully restored vintage railcars, while being served delicious salads, appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

● Macaron Bar Cooking Classes

The macaron may be notoriously difficult for the home baker, but now you can learn the secrets of this elusive cookie. Macaron Bar pastry chefs will demystify and demonstrate the art and science of macaron baking for you! Macaron Bar offers classes for bakers of all ages and skill levels.

