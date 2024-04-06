Kenton Co. Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of scam phone calls regarding missed jury duty, court dates

The Kenton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that they do not contact anyone by phone regarding missed court dates, missed jury duty or unpaid fines in the wake of multiple calls reporting such calls. The Sheriff’s Office will personally serve court papers person-to-person, never by phone.
The most recent scam uses the name of “Brian Butler” with the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office and is reporting that a court date or jury duty has been missed and that a U.S. District Judge out of the United States District Court wants to see the subject. The scammer then tries to get the person to pay fees and follow specific ‘Mobile Escort Orders’ instructions as not to have their case sent to the Criminal Investigation Division.
The Kenton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that deputies would never attempt service in this manner. Scammers are constantly looking for someone to give them money attempt to get immediate payment over the phone. Anyone receiving the calls should immediately hang up and block the number.
Anyone receiving the scam calls is asked to contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection at 888-432-9257 to report the scam.
Kenton County Sheriff’s Office