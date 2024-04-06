Commonwealth Policy Center to host state legislative candidate forum April 30 in Boone County

Commonwealth Policy Center (CPC) has announces a Candidate Forum for Boone County state legislative races on April 30.
“This is one way voters can get to know the candidates and better understand their positions.” said Richard Nelson, CPC’s executive Director. “Often voters will skip an election if they don’t know the candidate or anything about them. We’re trying to address that with the forum.”
There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.
Candidates who have agreed to participate are Ed Massey and TJ Roberts from House District 66 (Hebron), Rep. Marianne Proctor and Chris Pavese from House District 60 (Union), and Rep. Steve Rawlings and Duane Freolicher for Senate District 11 (Boone). “This will be an all-access chance for voters to hear about the vision of the next state representatives and senator of Boone County,” said event organizer and CPC Political Outreach Director Cole Cuzick.
Cuzick said that the 2022 Boone County primary resulted in new representation when two Republican incumbents lost their seats to challengers. This year, issues such as school choice, choices in healthcare providers, and protecting constitutional liberties are a few of the leading concerns of voters.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at the Boone County Library in Burlington in Meeting Room A, beginning at 6pm. Each race will have a 45-minute segment for the two candidates to explain their positions and vision for the voter. The forum is free to attend but registration is required.
Visit CPC’s website, commonwealthpolicycenter.org, to register.
Commonwealth Policy Center