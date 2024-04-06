St. Elizabeth Healthy Headlines: High blood pressure is a ‘silent killer’ — there are ways to control it

When it comes to high blood pressure, ignorance isn’t bliss. In fact, not knowing could kill you.

That’s because high blood pressure (hypertension) has few noticeable symptoms. Left untreated, it can damage your kidneys, heart and other organs before you even realize you have it.

The good news is by understanding your risk of high blood pressure and taking steps to lower those risks, you can enjoy better health now and in the future.

What is High Blood Pressure?

Normal blood pressure allows your heart to pump blood to every organ system in your body. High blood pressure happens when the force of blood moving through your blood vessels is consistently too high.

High blood pressure doesn’t develop overnight. “High blood pressure is called the “silent killer” because it develops slowly and silently over time,” says Dr. Abiodun Ishola, an interventional cardiologist at the Florence Wormald Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth. “That’s why it’s important to know your blood pressure numbers and work with your doctor to address any concerns.”

How to Know if You Have High Blood Pressure

Look for an ideal blood pressure reading of 120/80 mm Hg or lower. If either number is higher than that, talk to your doctor. Lifestyle changes and sometimes medication can help you manage your risks and enjoy better overall health.

You can check your blood pressure in three ways.

• Ask your doctor to check it during your next appointment.

• Use a blood pressure kiosk machine (you’ll find them at some local grocery stores and pharmacies).

• Use a digital at-home device, available at local pharmacies and online.

Are You at Risk for High Blood Pressure?

Several factors can increase your risk of high blood pressure. Some relate to your lifestyle, including the following:

A diet high in sodium (salt), carbohydrates and deep-fried, greasy foods.

Being overweight or obese.

Not getting enough physical activity.

Poor stress management.

Regular, heavy use of alcohol.

Smoking and tobacco use.

Some diseases increase your risk for high blood pressure, as well. These include sleep apnea, high cholesterol and diabetes, just to name a few.



High Blood Pressure Risk Factors You Can’t Control

Some risk factors for high blood pressure you cannot avoid:

Age: The risk for high blood pressure increases as you get older.

Family history: Hypertension can run in families.

Gender: Until age 64, men are at higher risk of high blood pressure. At 65 and older, women have a higher risk.

Race: African Americans have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure than people of any other racial background in the United States.

I Have High Blood Pressure. What Should I Do?

Act now if your blood pressure is consistently higher than 120/80 mm Hg.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are key,” Dr. Ishola says. “Your doctor can prescribe medication and recommend other therapies, which are most effective in the early stages of disease. Positive lifestyle changes are critical as well to help bring your numbers down to a healthier level or even into the normal range.”

Dr. Ishola cautions people who think medication alone is the answer.

“It’s so important to deal with the underlying causes of high blood pressure, such as lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet and smoking,” he says. “I encourage my patients to have the mindset of really wanting to improve their lifestyle and to use medication as a helpful add-on.”

If you are concerned about your blood pressure risk, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider.