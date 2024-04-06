NKY Makerspace, Boone County Schools to host 2024 STEAM Maker Expo May 11 at Ignite Institute

NKY Makerspace and Boone County Schools have announced plans for its 2024 Maker Expo, a STEAM-making event celebrating creativity and technology, at Ignite Institute Mother’s Day weekend.

The Expo will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Ignite Institute. The Expo is an opportunity to engage students in making and inventing. Expo experts and novices in science, technology, and even basement tinkerers will have their latest creations on display. The Maker Expo is a community event built on curiosity, collaboration, and resourcefulness.

The Auto Expo had a positive reception and feedback when it was first introduced last year and will be returning this year. In addition, the Artist Market will be reappearing this year. Presentations and activities related to robotics, 3-D printing, electronics, coding, and STEAM-making will be present. The event will also feature a Brick Build Challenge, and there will be several delicious Food Trucks.

At least 1,000 guests are expected to attend the event as vendors and visitors. Families and friends from all over the tri-state will take part in the activities at the event.

More information on the Maker Expo is avalable at the event website and on social media:

