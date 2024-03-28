Installation of new ‘Love the Cov’ sculpture enhances Covington riverfront and Riverfront Commons

Covington’s riverfront has become even more vibrant with the installation of the eagerly awaited ‘Love the Cov’ sculpture. The 12-foot- sculpture was installed Wednesday by Banz Studios and Indianapolis-based artists Owens + Crawley.

Banz Studios, an art studio and gallery located in Cincinnati, curated the sculpture and the artist team, and oversaw the process until installation was complete. The sculpture is a large but playful take on Covington’s popular ‘Cov’ nickname. The artists have created 10-foot-tall block letters for the “C” and “V.” They also made a 12-foot-tall red heart to serve as a stand-in for “O.” Each component has its own foundation.

“This sculpture is a direct reflection of the City of Covington and all of their tremendous efforts to make “the Cov” the best place to live, work, and play,” said senior art consultant at Banz Studios, Chelsea Tucker. ‘Love the Cov’ is their slogan and this is our interpretation of that statement.”

The installation of the ‘Love the Cov’ sculpture was commissioned by Southbank Partners with support from meetNKY and the Horizon Fund, who partnered to gift the piece to the City of Covington as part of the regional Riverfront Commons project.

This sculpture is the inaugural piece to enhance the Riverfront Commons multi-use path in each of the river cities through public art installations. The 20-mile multi-use path along the riverfront, which will connect the river cities from Devou Park in the west to Pendery Park in the east, has been Southbank Partners signature project since the early 2000s.

“We are thrilled about the arrival of the Love the Cov sculpture, as it breathes life into Covington’s riverfront,” exclaimed Will Weber. “This occasion marks the beginning of a broader initiative to integrate art into Riverfront Commons, strategically placing iconic sculptures in key locations along the river. It’s a transformative step towards enriching our public spaces.”

The location being on Covington Plaza, puts the sculpture against the backdrop of the Ohio River and the Cincinnati skyline for a picturesque view. Additionally, a placard will be placed next to the sculpture welcoming all to “the bold side of the river” sharing the personality, purpose, and potential of the City through their manifesto. High-powered lighting will increase visibility at night and also add an extra level of security. The city anticipates it will be a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.

“For Banz Studios, we are honored that we were able to assist Southbank Partners in the initial sculpture along Riverfront Commons. This is one of the most visible pieces we have had the opportunity to create”, added Tucker.

