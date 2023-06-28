Wednesday’s NKY History Hour to explore role of Kentucky women in American Revolution

Women performed crucial tasks in the American Revolution. Considered our “founding Mothers,” many women worked in the military camps, tending to the wounded soldiers, organizing fundraising to supply the troops and some even acted as spies.

Join living historian Esther Drewry, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as she shares the history of our foremothers in the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, “Women of the 18th Century: What were their Stories?” Drewry will explore the dangers and concerns that Kentucky women faced during the Revolutionary War.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Esther Drewry is a graduate of Dixie Heights High School and a retired Federal employee, doing living history for the last 11 years. Drewry’s primary focus is history and music of the colonial era. After joining her husband in the Drewry Family Historical Production Company she became interested in the lives of women in the 18th century. This led to researching and doing presentations on these amazing women. She and her husband Don were married 11 years ago in a 1774 wedding at Fort Harrod. She is a proud mother of two and grandmother of five.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum