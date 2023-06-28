Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky ‘leading the nation’ in effort to cap orphaned oil and gas wells

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is doing an outstanding job plugging orphaned oil and gas wells in the state, thanks to state and federal funding which is designed to help remediate the situation.

As part of his Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Beshear announced last August a $25 million state grant to plug the wells statewide, on top of the U.S. Department of the Interior saying in February 2022 that it would provide Kentucky with nearly $104 million for the cleanup effort.

At the time, Kentucky had more than 14,000 orphaned well sites, among the highest of any state, accounting for nearly 18% of the nationwide total. Orphaned wells create no economic output, can pollute outdoor areas, and create an environmental hazard for nearby communities. The clean-up will help improve air and water quality and increase nearby property values, all while creating new jobs.

Of the 22 states that received federal funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law to plug wells, Kentucky has had the highest number of wells plugged, according to Beshear. So far, 540 wells have been capped in 23 counties, and 42 contracts have been signed to plug a total of 628 wells. The work has restored more than 32 acres of land for farming and other uses and created 90 jobs.

“We are leading the nation in this effort. We’re making it a priority to reclaim this land and protect our environment, while also creating some really good jobs for our people,” Beshear said. “We get things done in Kentucky. No matter the goal, we’re going to see it through, especially when it means we can create more opportunities for our people.”

Christian County Judge/Executive Jerry Gilliam said he’s excited about the project in his county. “They’re capping the wells three feet under the soil, so the tractors don’t have to go around them in the crop fields. This work is good for the environment and I’m happy the contracts went to local companies.”

Bradley Rideout President of Echo Valley MX in Webster County stated, “As a resident and a business owner in Sebree, I greatly appreciate having the abandoned wells plugged. Not only has an eye sore been removed; I now have more room for parking when I host big events and have a safe place to land Medivac helicopters when need be.”