2013 Prep Football Previews: Boone County coaches building new offense around senior quarterback

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Jamar Hocker said his first season as starting quarterback for the Boone County football team went better than he expected last year. His goal was to reach the 1,200-yard mark in passing yards and he ended up throwing for 1,430 with eight touchdowns.
Unfortunately, three guys who caught 62 of his 89 passes graduated last spring. One of them was Tyler Whipple, a speedy wideout who was recruited by Morehead State University.
But it sounds like Hocker, who is also the team’s punter, hasn’t been losing any sleep over losing those top three receivers.
“I feel like we have a couple people coming in that we didn’t have last year that will be able to fill some of those roles,” he said. “We did lose Tyler, but I feel like we might have somebody else who didn’t play last year that’ll be as good as him.”
Hocker said some Boone County basketball players joined the football team during the off-season. The senior didn’t single out any of them as a potential pass catcher, but he did say he could put up better stats than last year if things work out.
The Rebels also lost the leading rusher on last year’s team to graduation and coach Bryson Warner will have some varsity newcomers on the offensive line. None of that shakes Hocker’s confidence in the offense either.
“Coach tells me all the time that I’m probably going to be carrying the ball just as much as our running backs,” he said. “I’m fine with that. Anyway I can get the ball, run or pass it doesn’t matter, as long as I can try to make a play.”
Hocker is listed at 6-foot-1, 240-pounds, so he is built like a fullback. Last season, he rushed for 341 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. His best outing came against Walton-Verona when he passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 94 yards and three TDs.
The Rebels won that game to give them a 3-2 record at the halfway point in the regular season, but they lost their final five games and missed the Class 5A playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.
During that frustrating final stretch, the Rebels were outscored, 210-33, and they didn’t get into the end zone in three of the games. The Rebels’ defensive unit that had mostly senior starters also struggled.
“We’ll have a bunch of new guys on defense,” Hocker said of the upcoming season. “Most of them were jayvee players last year, so it’s going to take some time because they’re young too.”
A statewide realignment created a new Class 5A district this season that includes Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands and Scott. To make to the playoffs, the Rebels will have to beat two or three of those teams.
“That would be a great feeling,” Hocker said. “People would actually stop thinking Boone County’s not good enough to make the playoffs. It would change Boone County football if we do make it this year.”
BOONE COUNTY REBELS
2022 SEASON: 3-7 record, did not qualify for Class 5A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 5A, District 6 with Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott.
HEAD COACH: Bryson Warner (84-66 in 15 seasons overall, 11-28 in four seasons at Boone County).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – HOLMES, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – at Lloyd, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – LEXINGTON DUNBAR, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – SCOTT, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – CONNER, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.
