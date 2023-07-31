John Schickel: Publishing an obituary shouldn’t add further burden to families during difficult time

Boone County and Northern Kentucky is a caring and loving community where we all celebrate births and mourn deaths together. Many of us, especially older people, keep a watchful eye on the obituary section so we can pass on our condolences to the friends and family of loved ones who have passed away.

Recently, I had a family member pass away and was responsible for funeral arrangements. My sister wrote a beautiful obituary, which my family asked that I have published in the paper. I contacted the Cincinnati Enquirer to have it printed and was shocked to learn it would cost over $1,000. I spoke to people I know in the newspaper industry who told me how things had changed. They informed me daily papers were struggling to make ends meet and began utilizing obituaries’ inclusion in newspapers as a revenue source some years ago.

Charging over $1,000 for a small obituary makes this cost-prohibitive for many families, which is a loss for our community. I am disappointed by the Enquirer, and I also believe it does a poor job covering the community and Frankfort news.

Fortunately for northern Kentucky, I recently discovered an outstanding online publication, the non-profit Northern Kentucky Tribune, that still publishes obituaries free of charge in its online newspaper.

Thank you to the Northern Kentucky Tribune for providing this great service to our community.

While I am talking about the Tribune, they also do a great job covering local news, politics, and school news, highlighting young people’s accomplishments and all the great things a community newspaper does. I love print media, but the Enquirer has been a big disappointment. Since the closing of the Boone County Recorder, there has been a real void in community news. The Tribune is trying to fill that void. Let’s all support them.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.