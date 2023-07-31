Newport seeking school crossing guards — and applications are now open; parttime, $20/hr

The City of Newport is looking for school crossing guards, a temporary position during the school year with a minimum of 10 hours a week at a salary of $20 a hour.

Interested parties should submit an application via the city’s website or mail/hand deliver to: City of Newport, Attn: HR, 998 Monmouth Street, 2nd Floor, Newport, KY. 41071.

Adult crossing guards should possess the following minimum qualifications:



• Average intelligence;

• Ability to control a STOP paddle effectively to provide approaching road users with a clear, fully direct view of the paddle’s STOP message during the entire crossing movement;

• Ability to communicate specific instructions clearly, firmly, and courteously;

• Ability to recognize potentially dangerous traffic situations and warn and manage students in sufficient time to avoid injury;

• Mental alertness; [be aware of your surroundings, coordinate efforts with school bus traffic controller, if applicable];

• Neat appearance;

• Good character; [will be working around children. must submit to annual background check];

• Dependability;

• An overall sense of responsibility for the safety of students. [your primary responsibility is for the safe movement of students];

• Appears for work and completes assigned tasks within a reasonable period of time;

• Works in a safe manner, observing all safety rules, and poses no significant risk to the health and safety of others.

See newportky.gov — and click on Employment.