Additional November candidates announce they plan to attend annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic is less than a month away and organizers say more candidates in this year’s fall election plan to participate in the event where thousands annually enjoy west Kentucky barbeque, play games, and listen to political stump speeches.

The event takes place on the grounds of St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church and serves as its major fundraiser each year.

“We are starting to confirm both candidates for their respective offices, which is great to see,” said Steven Elder, Political Director of the Fancy Farm Picnic.

The list now includes Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, who is challenging Democrat Andy Beshear’s re-election bid.

“As you have heard through other media, Governor Beshear is still working through his upcoming schedule,” Elder noted. “I have told the Cameron campaign that we will hold a spot for his Lt. Gov to speak if that person is named before the Picnic. Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman has a speaking spot as well.”

Cameron has until August 8 to name his running mate for the November General Election, according to state law.

Others who have agreed to appear include the Attorney General candidates, Republican Russell Coleman and Democrat Pamela Stevenson; Agriculture Commissioner candidates Democrat Sierra Enlow and Republican Jonathan Shell; State Treasurer candidates Republican Mark Metcalf and Democrat Michael Bowman; Republican State Auditor candidate Allison Ball, the current State Treasurer; and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is seeking re-election.

Other speakers scheduled for the event are three officeholders who represent Graves County, State Sen. Jason Howell of Murray, Rep. Richard Health of Mayfield, and Congressman James Comer. Current Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Auditor Mike Harmon, both of whom finished behind Cameron in the May Primary, are also speaking.

Elder points out, “U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul attendance is unknown, as the Senate summer schedule tends to change as it has in years past.”

The Fancy Farm Picnic swells the small Graves County community’s normal population of just over 400, to more than ten times that amount.

While the picnic started in 1880, it did not become Kentucky’s top political event until 1931, when A.B. “Happy” Chandler made an appearance while campaigning for lieutenant governor. Since then, it has served in election years as the traditional kick-off to the fall campaign season.