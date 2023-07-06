Republic Bank completes merger with Commercial Industrial Finance, now Republic Bank Finance

Republic Bank and Trust has announces the completion of its merger with St. Louis-based Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (CIF) effective July 1, creating the new Republic Bank Finance division.

CIF was acquired by Republic Bank & Trust Company and its parent company Republic Bancorp, Inc., on March 15 as part of the acquisition of CIF’s former parent company CBank.

Republic Bank Finance is now a division of Republic Bank and Trust Company and will build on CIF’s history as a direct provider of equipment finance and leasing solutions to companies of all sizes and in various industries nationwide.

Services offered by Republic Bank Finance include customized vendor solutions for manufacturers and dealers for acquisition of equipment by their customers; consulting with manufacturers and dealers to develop new solutions and service to increase sales profitably; and specialty services in energy, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation industries.

Scott Hawkins will serve as president of Republic Bank Finance, continuing his leadership of the St. Louis-based division.

“When you combine the 30 years of experience that Scott and his team of veteran finance professionals bring with Republic Bank’s more than 40 years of providing exceptional financial customer service, you create a truly powerful resource for companies seeking sustainable growth,” said Andy Powell, Republic Bank Chief Lending Officer.

At the time of the merger all CIF employees became Republic Bank Finance employees.

“This merger expands our capital and resources allowing us to better serve current and future customers,” said Scott Hawkins. “Republic Bank’s culture is completely aligned with our focus on exceptional customer service and creating new opportunities for our customers and employees to grow.”

Scott Hawkins will be part of Republic’s multi-faceted commercial and corporate lending programs, reporting to Powell.

Republic Bank