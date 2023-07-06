Gateway Express Admissions and Enrollment event aims to make starting college this fall easy

Enrollment for the Gateway Community and Technical Collegef fall 2023 semester is officially open, with the eight-week and 16-week fall sessions are set to begin on August 14.

To make starting college for the fall 2023 semester easy, Gateway is hosting an Express Admissions and Enrollment event on Friday, July 7 at the Edgewood Campus.

Helping students overcome the barriers and obstacles that traditionally prolong their pursuit of higher education is at the forefront of Gateway’s mission. Gateway is inviting prospective students and applicants to the Edgewood Campus for the accelerated application and registration day.

The college is requesting that individuals interested in attending the event RSVP using the link below, but all will be accommodated on a walk-in basis.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in attending will have the option to schedule a virtual meeting or come in person at Gateway’s Edgewood Campus located at 790 Thomas More Parkway.

For more information about the event or to schedule an appointment, visit the Express Admissions and Enrollment event registration webpage.

