KY State Fair to offer special ticketed days including $5 Monday, Senior Day and Sensory Awareness Day

The Kentucky State Fair has announced it will again offer special ticketed days during its run August 17-27 and giving fairgoers discounts on multiple days. Some discounts will pertain to specific individuals, while one day will offer every fairgoer a chance to attend the fair for a discounted rate.



Special promotional days are as follows:



Thursday, August 17: County Fairs Day

• Come one, come all 120 Kentucky counties. We will highlight winners from county pageants and competitions and have special activities planned throughout the day.

Sunday, August 20: Military Sunday

• Active military and veterans, as well as their families, can attend the fair for free. Military ID is required. There is a limit of four free tickets, and parking is not included. Wristbands

Monday, August 21: $5 Monday

• Those looking for a big bargain won’t want to miss this day. The $5 admission is per person and includes parking.

Tuesday, August 22: Senior Day

• Senior Day allows anyone 55 and older to enter the fair for free. Parking is not included. Special activities will be planned throughout the day.

Wednesday, August 23: Sensory Awareness Day

• In partnership with Kissel Entertainment, FEAT of Louisville, Home of the Innocents, and Kentucky Autism Training Center, free admission and Thrill Ville tickets will be given to fairgoers with sensory processing differences. From 10 a.m. until noon, Thrill Ville will operate with minimal lights and music to create an enjoyable fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities. Limited tickets are available. To receive tickets, email melissa@featlouisville.org or katc@louisville.edu.

“We’re thrilled to bring back promotional days to the Kentucky State Fair, as one of the primary goals of the fair is to provide something for everyone to enjoy. We appreciate all of our community partners who make these days possible,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “Our team recognizes that Kentuckians come from all walks of life, and with these special-ticketed days, more of our neighbors can experience Summer Summed Up.”

Admission to the Kentucky State Fair is on sale now for early bird pricing at $9 per ticket, which includes parking. Tickets are available at kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores, and the Kentucky Exposition Center box office.

