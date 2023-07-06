Horizon Community Funds to host NKY Philanthropy Symposium and Nonprofit Awards September 25

Horizon Community Funds will host its annual NKY Philanthropy Symposium on September 25 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

This year’s symposium will focus on education-related topics. Attendees will also engage in table conversations on the topics to help better shape the future growth of Northern Kentucky.

The Horizon Nonprofit Awards are an additional component of the symposium and highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

Award categories include:

Executive of the Year (Large)

Executive of the Year (Small)

MVP (Staff)

MVP (Board)

Volunteer of the Year

“The NKY Philanthropy Symposium is a unique opportunity for our region’s nonprofit organizations to collaborate on how we can drive Northern Kentucky forward,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “Through the Horizon Nonprofit Awards, we are able to shine light on those who are working to do this every day.”

Nominations are now open, and all submissions are due by Friday, July 28. Nomination forms can be found at www.horizonfunds.org.

Tickets and more information will be available in August 2023. For information on sponsorships, please contact Nancy Grayson at ngrayson@horizonfunds.org.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community. More information can be found at www.horizonfunds.org.