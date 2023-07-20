Artificial intelligence will take center stage at NKY Chamber’s August 15 Eggs ‘N Issues breakfast

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) invites the business community to discuss the ongoing conversation around the use of artificial intelligence with a panel of local experts.

Eggs ‘N Issues: AI in Today’s Culture will take place Tuesday, August 15, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger. The panel discussion will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about the role AI can play in business – for better and for worse.

Brian Ruschman, president of C-Forward and the Alumni Board of Thomas More University, will serve as moderator for the discussion.

The scheduled panelists are:

• Kevin Kirby, Dean of NKU College of Informatics, has specialized in teaching artificial intelligence and computer graphics to upper-level students at NKU. • Theresa Guard, Data Analyst at Global Business Solutions, Inc., taught math and computer science to high school and college levels for more than 25 years and has a background in calculus, programming and statistics. • Kendra Ramirez, CEO at KR Digital Agency, has more than 15 years of experience in business development, recruiting, marketing and entrepreneurship and has a passion for simplifying technology for businesses to help guide them to real results.

“While artificial intelligence has been around for years, it has recently moved to the forefront of many conversations in business due to easily accessible software like ChatGPT,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Businesses are wrestling with next steps and the degree to which they should or should not utilize AI to support their work, which is why it is so important to hear from local experts about the use and role of AI in today’s culture so that our NKY business owners can be informed and prepared to continue growing with this new technology.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: AI in Today’s Culture will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow and end approximately at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

