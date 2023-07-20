Thomas More University Zembrodt Center director Jeni Al Bahrani named to KSTC Board of Directors

Jeni Al Bahrani, director of Thomas More University’s Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and professor in the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, has been named new board member of the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation (KSTC).

Al Bahrani joins four fellow newcomers to the board, all volunteers comprised of leaders from Kentucky’s business, education, innovation, and economic development communities.

KSTC is a nonprofit organization comprised of members representing regions throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky. Members support the organization through developing and managing creative initiatives in education, economic competitiveness, and scientific research. Members serve for three-year terms, up to two consecutive terms.

“I am excited to contribute to KSTC’s mission, vision, and work alongside other passionate individuals from business, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development communities,” says Al Bahrani. “Together, we will elevate Kentucky to new heights, fostering a brighter future for our commonwealth and beyond, providing support to entrepreneurs, innovators, start-ups, small businesses and academic researchers across Kentucky.”

Al Bahrani has also partnered with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on its newly launched College Community Connections initiative. The initiative focuses on retaining and engaging the region’s college student population by creating connection opportunities for students and employers in need of talent.

The first College Community Connections event takes place in fall 2023 at Thomas More University and pairs students interested in careers in bioscience, life science, and STEM with local companies that have needs in those fields.

Thomas More University