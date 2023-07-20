Blue Eighty brings the nostalgia of the 1980s to Behringer-Crawford’s Music@BCM stage Thursday

A decade of big hair, one-hit wonders and MTV, the 1980s emerged with electronic dance music and lots of pop, but also the underground phenomenon of alternative rock. This magical era saw synthesizers go mainstream, adding a lush orchestration to guitar rock, alongside melodic, emotional, often moody vocals.

Groundbreaking groups like Joy Division, The Cure, The Smiths, Psychedelic Furs, and Talking Heads announced that music had something new to say. Niche radio stations like Cincinnati’s own 97x called out to the high school and college students of that era, eager to slip out of 70s rock spandex and embrace “the future of Rock N Roll.”

Join Blue Eighty, Cincinnati’s only 80s alternative and New Wave band as they bring a decade of alternative hits to life Thursday at 7 p.m. at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Recognizing the lack of 80s alternative in live performances, Blue Eighty formed in 2018 with five seasoned musicians sharing the same mission; Brent Billock, vocals, guitar; Carrie Steven, drums, vocals; John Hoerr bass, vocals, keys; Wayne Greenan guitar, vocals; and Chris Longbottom keys, vocals.

Music@BCM takes place each Thursday evening through August 24. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site. This week we will feature “We Do BBQ” food truck with ribs, wings, meats and more.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on BCM’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

