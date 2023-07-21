Aviatra Accelerators, Cintrifuse to present Free Resource Expo for Entrepreneurs July 28

Aviatra Accelerators, a Cincinnati non-profit accelerator dedicated to empowering women and small businesses, with education, resources, and connections, has announced its collaboration with Cintrifuse, a leading force driving innovation in the Cincinnati start-up scene, to present the Free Resource Expo for Entrepreneurs, an event to showcase all the region has to offer start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Cintrifuse will host the event at Union Hall, located at 1311 Vine St. in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood on Friday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The support system for entrepreneurs in our region is so strong,” said Jill Morenz, president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “With this event, we want to showcase many of the free resources available to startups and anyone thinking about becoming an entrepreneur.”

The Free Resource Expo for Entrepreneurs is an inclusive event that welcomes entrepreneurs of all genders and at all stages, fostering an environment of collaboration and support. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local companies and organizations, each offering invaluable information, counsel, giveaways, and more, to support entrepreneurs on their journey.

Among the confirmed vendor partner are:

• Alloy Growth Lab: Morning Mentoring, The Revenue Accelerator, coaching and marketing. • African American Chamber of Commerce: Providing technical assistance counseling, WBE and MBE certification assistance, workshops. • Aviatra Accelerators: Offering free workshops and one-to-one coaching sessions. • BizAccessHub: Money quiz and 30-minute follow up consultation. • Blue North: Offering workshops and networking opportunities. • Cintrifuse: Providing free co-working on Fridays during the summer. • Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI): One-on-one counseling sessions, assistance with business plans and cash flow projections, training focused on key business topics, digital marketing and web design workshops, loan package preparation. • Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub: Specializing in social enterprises related to sustainability, or race or gender bias, offering accelerator programming and workshops that include coaching. • Hamilton County Public Libraries: Offering Maker Space resources, access to the Small Business Reference Center, LinkedIn Learning. • Kenton County Public Libraries: Providing a dedicated Small Business Specialist, in-person classes on digital marketing and financial topics, access to the Data Axle database, legal form templates. • KY Innovation: Resources to assist with loans, grants and venture capital. • Main Street Ventures: Grant funding opportunities and other support. • Product Refinery: Offering product launch consultations and product viability assessment • SCORE: Providing business coaching and business plan development support. • Square One: Offering free business strategy coaching. • University of Cincinnati Law Clinic: Offering free transactional legal services. • World System Builder Financial Literacy Campaign: Virtual live workshops.

In addition to the wealth of resources, attendees will have the chance to participate in a raffle organized by Aviatra, to win tools and items for businesses at any stage.

The event is spearheaded by Aviatra Accelerators and sponsored by First Financial Bank and Cintrifuse. To learn more about the “Free Resource Expo for Entrepreneurs” or to sign up, please visit the Eventbrite page.

Aviata Accelerators