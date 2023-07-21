Guilfoyle Fund to provide needs based assistance to select Covington Diocese students attending TMU

Thomas More University on Thursday announced a new scholarship available to students from select schools within the Diocese of Covington who choose to attend TMU.

The Guilfoyle Family Scholarship Fund will provide students enrolled at Thomas More with financial assistance in the form of tuition, books, or other direct education expenses. The fund was made possible through a generous gift from Catherine ‘Casey’ Guilfoyle, who graduated from Thomas More in 1981, and husband Mark Guilfoyle. The Guilfoyles have both led successful careers in the legal sector and are active in philanthropy in the region.

The scholarship fund is needs based and gives preference to student who graduate from Covington Latin School, Holy Cross District High School, and St. Henry District High School. Second preference is given to students who graduated from diocesan elementary schools including St. Anthony, St. Augustine, Holy Cross, Holy Family, Holy Trinity, and Prince of Peace.

“We established this scholarship to help deserving students receive the Catholic liberal arts education that we benefited from,” said Casey. “Thomas More University is a treasure for our local community, and we are very proud to support its mission.”

Many of the schools given preference to are part of the Diocese of Covington Alliance for Catholic Urban Education (ACUE) program. ACUE works to ensure that children attending school in the inner-city areas of the diocese and who have socio-economic challenges, have access to a quality, Catholic education. The Guilfoyle Family Scholarship provides an additional resource as they matriculate into higher education.

“For many years we have strongly supported ACUE,” Casey said. “Many ACUE students come from impoverished or underprivileged backgrounds, so it was important for our family to help some graduates from these six elementary schools attend Thomas More.”

Thomas More is the University of the Diocese of Covington; one of only 11 diocesan colleges or universities in the United States.

“Founded in 1921 as Northern Kentucky’s first college, we continue to be the regional leader of a quality Catholic liberal arts education, providing students with an experience that develops character, a sense of purpose, and an understanding of responsibility to others,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “Through opportunities like the Guilfoyle Family Scholarship Fund, we ensure all students have access to an affordable, values-based, and personalized, education that will serve them for a lifetime.”

