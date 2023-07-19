Baker Hunt’s ‘Twilight in the Islands’ event September 16 to feature Island fare, music, art and more

Staff report

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is inviting the community to celebrate 101 years of creating in Northern Kentucky during “Twilight in the Islands,” where guests will experience multiple dishes and desserts prepared by Baker Hunt’s professional teaching chefs.

The fundraising event will be held at the Baker Hunt campus, located at 620 Greenup Street in Covnigton, on September 16 from 7:00-9:30.

Twilight in the Islands will be filled with live music, art demonstrations, a chance raffle, an art show by Baker Hunt Artists. Baker Hunt chefs will prepare an island-style signature dish, with best dishes announces on social media. The chef with the most tickets at the end of the night, will be crowned Baker Hunt’s “Top Chef.”

Proceeds from the event will support programming and expanding Baker Hunt’s outreach programs in the community, making art available to all. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets at www.bakerhunt.org

Event sponsors Milburn Family Trust, Sartori Family Fund, Mickey Tibbs, Karen & Darryl Etling, Sue & Don Corken, USBank, Rusk Heat and Cooling and 3 G’s Inc.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email karen@bakerhunt.org