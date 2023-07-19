Col Owens: Voting matters in a democracy; we must have enough voting locations to provide access

As is often observed, elections have important consequences – for better or worse. To obtain the consequences we desire, we must vote.
Such a profound yet simple idea. Vote.
In reality, it is not a simple proposition. Governmental systems must be established and maintained. Where, when and how. The process must be reasonably regulated to ensure it is not corrupted. But the bottom line is, all eligible voters must have a meaningful opportunity to vote.
Which brings me to the point of this essay.
Col Owens
Here in Kenton County, we have had over 100 precincts for many years. Voting has taken place in some 50 voting locations.
But in recent years, several changes have unfolded. Population shifts and growth have led to the combining of smaller precincts, especially in urban communities. This generally has made sense.
What has been problematic is the drastic reduction in voting locations that has also occurred. According to County Clerk Gabrielle Summe, we went from 49 locations prior to the 2020 election, to 26 locations in the 2020 and 2022 elections.
The 2020 reduction made sense, on its face. The COVID pandemic made it unlikely that voters would go out to vote. Many voted early, by absentee ballot and through drop-off locations. These changes created a total of 83,000 votes.
But 2022 brought a different outcome. With the same limited number of voting locations, a total of 51,000 votes were cast. Far fewer people voted early – a predictable result of the easing of the pandemic. Long lines at many voting locations caused great frustration. Many voters left without voting.
Other rationales have been offered for the changes. Not enough voting machines. Not enough poll workers.
These are certainly issues that need to be addressed. But they cannot be allowed to discourage voting. Sufficient voting machines must be available, and in good working order. Poll workers must be recruited, and the pay must be sufficient to obtain the required number.
There have been problems with ADA compliance. These are also management issues to be resolved. Reportedly most have been.
Because of public dissatisfaction with the 2022 election, some improvements were adopted for this year’s primary election. Voting locations were increased to 34. Given the shortness of the ballot, and the low voter turnout expected, that number was sufficient to reduce lines.
But in some communities, notably Covington and Latonia, with significant numbers of older and lower income citizens without the means to travel further to vote, voting fell off. Research shows that the greater the distance a voter must travel to the poll, the less likely the voter is to vote. This effect is greater in minority communities.
Even with early voting available, experience shows that many people prefer to vote on election day, at a reasonably close and accessible location.
More locations are needed for this fall’s general election. The good news is, more locations are available, in schools, especially in Latonia (Ninth District and Latonia Elementary), in Wallace Woods and Levassor Park (Holmes); and in other traditional locations, like Hathaway Court.
This is not a partisan issue. The problem affects all voters. Nor is it to accuse public officials of bad intentions. As stated above, these are essentially management problems to be solved. Our public officials in this county have the capability to solve these problems.
But they must not adopt a plan without public input at a public hearing. Earlier changes were made without public input. Some problems might have been avoided if there had been such input prior to submission of the county’s plan to the state Board of Elections for approval.
Efficiency in government is a goal to which we all aspire. But it cannot be deified at the cost of suppressing voting.
Voting is critical to the maintenance of our democracy. Let’s make sure it is truly available to all our citizens.
Col Owens is a retired legal aid attorney who teaches poverty law at NKU’s Chase College of Law and former chair of the Kenton County Democratic Executive Committee.
Col Owens: Voting matters in a democracy; we must have enough voting locations to provide access
As is often observed, elections have important consequences – for better or worse. To obtain the consequences we desire, we must vote.
Such a profound yet simple idea. Vote.
In reality, it is not a simple proposition. Governmental systems must be established and maintained. Where, when and how. The process must be reasonably regulated to ensure it is not corrupted. But the bottom line is, all eligible voters must have a meaningful opportunity to vote.
Which brings me to the point of this essay.
Col Owens
Here in Kenton County, we have had over 100 precincts for many years. Voting has taken place in some 50 voting locations.
But in recent years, several changes have unfolded. Population shifts and growth have led to the combining of smaller precincts, especially in urban communities. This generally has made sense.
What has been problematic is the drastic reduction in voting locations that has also occurred. According to County Clerk Gabrielle Summe, we went from 49 locations prior to the 2020 election, to 26 locations in the 2020 and 2022 elections.
The 2020 reduction made sense, on its face. The COVID pandemic made it unlikely that voters would go out to vote. Many voted early, by absentee ballot and through drop-off locations. These changes created a total of 83,000 votes.
But 2022 brought a different outcome. With the same limited number of voting locations, a total of 51,000 votes were cast. Far fewer people voted early – a predictable result of the easing of the pandemic. Long lines at many voting locations caused great frustration. Many voters left without voting.
Other rationales have been offered for the changes. Not enough voting machines. Not enough poll workers.
These are certainly issues that need to be addressed. But they cannot be allowed to discourage voting. Sufficient voting machines must be available, and in good working order. Poll workers must be recruited, and the pay must be sufficient to obtain the required number.
There have been problems with ADA compliance. These are also management issues to be resolved. Reportedly most have been.
Because of public dissatisfaction with the 2022 election, some improvements were adopted for this year’s primary election. Voting locations were increased to 34. Given the shortness of the ballot, and the low voter turnout expected, that number was sufficient to reduce lines.
But in some communities, notably Covington and Latonia, with significant numbers of older and lower income citizens without the means to travel further to vote, voting fell off. Research shows that the greater the distance a voter must travel to the poll, the less likely the voter is to vote. This effect is greater in minority communities.
Even with early voting available, experience shows that many people prefer to vote on election day, at a reasonably close and accessible location.
More locations are needed for this fall’s general election. The good news is, more locations are available, in schools, especially in Latonia (Ninth District and Latonia Elementary), in Wallace Woods and Levassor Park (Holmes); and in other traditional locations, like Hathaway Court.
This is not a partisan issue. The problem affects all voters. Nor is it to accuse public officials of bad intentions. As stated above, these are essentially management problems to be solved. Our public officials in this county have the capability to solve these problems.
But they must not adopt a plan without public input at a public hearing. Earlier changes were made without public input. Some problems might have been avoided if there had been such input prior to submission of the county’s plan to the state Board of Elections for approval.
Efficiency in government is a goal to which we all aspire. But it cannot be deified at the cost of suppressing voting.
Voting is critical to the maintenance of our democracy. Let’s make sure it is truly available to all our citizens.
Col Owens is a retired legal aid attorney who teaches poverty law at NKU’s Chase College of Law and former chair of the Kenton County Democratic Executive Committee.
Related Posts
Col Owens: Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision negates efforts for diverse society
Col Owens: It’s time for honest conversation about work and wages, and their affect on our society
Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places