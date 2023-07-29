BCM’s invites preschoolers to celebrate the ‘dog days of summer’ Aug. 15 at Chippie’s Kids Club

Behringer-Crawford Museum is inviting area children to WOOF-it-up these last days of summer Aug. 15 during Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club.

Preschoolers and their parents are invited Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the long hot days of August with PAWS-itively a-DOG-able stories, BARK-tacular crafts and DOGGONE fun activities inspired by “man’s best friend.”

There is a $3 materials fee per child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays.

Exhibit is included with museum admission and runs through Aug. 13. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparents’ Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum