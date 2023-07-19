Coming soon to Devou Overlook — a transformation to improve seating, accessibility and more

Devou Properties has announced that the Devou Overlook will undergo an ‘amazing transformation,’ thanks to Drees Homes.

There is not yet a formal timeline for the project and it will not impact Drees Pavilion or the patio and gazebo area directly — so there will not be any impact on your planned celebrations there.

The planned improvements include accessible table area and seat walls adjacent to the existing parking. This will replace the current scattered picnic tables.

Landscaping improvements will enhance and complement the surrounding natural beauty.

The overlook area itself will undergo an upgrade which will greatly enhance the already awe-inspiring beauty of the setting.

The improvements will ensure that the Devou Overlook will continue to be an iconic destination for locals and visitors alike.

Devou Properties