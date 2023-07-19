Silver Grove’s third annual Vintage Baseball Game set for August 12 at Big Train Field

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

There’s just something special about the past.

And apparently the community of Silver Grove has captured it – for the third consecutive year.

“We’re having our third annual Vintage Baseball Game Saturday, August 12th at Big Train Field,” Councilman Joe Pelle told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And, we added several new things prior to the game this year.”

The one thing that won’t be added are baseball’s new rules.

“We follow the rules of baseball, circa 1869,” Pelle said.

That means – no baseball gloves in the field.

Two different 1869 Vintage clubs will square-off on this date, and according to Pelle the locals will entertain a Vintage nine from Ohio.

But as Pelle mentioned, it’s more than a game – it’s a day of baseball – yesteryear style.

The Home Run Derby commences at 2 p.m., he says, and the community plans to honor the 1956 Silver Grove men’s baseball team at 3:30 p.m. – right before the first-pitch for the 1869 Red Stockings.

That 1956 Silver Grove nine is believed to be the first team in school history to make it to the regional tournament – and win a ballgame.

“The national Anthem will be sung by Jeanna Alwill,” Pelle said.

Sports-themed Bounce House, a bike raffle by the Silver Grove Community Foundation, and Crushers youth baseball will help manage the concession stand.

There’ll also be a sports memorabilia raffle hosted by David Shannon – with proceeds supporting the Darrel Chaney (former Reds’ player) Invitational.

And, of course, in the Bluegrass it’s Baseball and Bourbon – not beer – and Silver Grove Bourbon, a bottle signed by Mayor and recently retired New Riff owner Ken Lewis, will also be made available.

Proceeds to benefit the Silver Grove Community Foundation.

And Campbell County’s finest will also be getting into the action.

“They’ll have a Drone Team to capture pictures and video,” Pelle reminds.

The old meets the new at Big Train Field on the 12th of August.

The best news – even the cost is old-school.

In fact – it’s free – and it doesn’t get any better than that.

Oh yes, leave your baseball glove home.