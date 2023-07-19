Mike Tussey: Cincinnati Cycle Club still pedaling away after 143 years — everybody’s welcome

Since its founding in 1880 the Cincinnati Cycle Club still flourishes today with members from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Their mission is for safe cycling, growing the sport, advocating cycling rights and building communities around the Bike. CCC holds multiple rides on most days of the calendar.

Members with various skill levels and abilities are casual riding weekend warriors and very competitive cyclists. They are an all-volunteer and an all-inclusive club.

143 years strong now, CCC has been one of the most active and progressive clubs in the country. They are always accepting new members and with a loud voice they say, “Join us Today!”

The history of the bicycle dates back to the very early years of the 19th Century. From 1817-1819, designers in Germany and France worked diligently to create a “velocipede” and by the way, it was made of wood. 1870-1887 the High Bike was known for its very large front wheel for higher speeds. By 1890 even larger versions were built including the ever popular “bicycle built for two.”

Two members of CCC, Steve Hoffman and Alan Pickett, decided to create and complete an cycling adventure on their own when the opportunity arose to do so. Their inspiration for their trip was simply predicated on the fact, the distance was there and the challenge was calling. To be sure, the planned trip was actually very ambitious that would begin June 15 with the destination being Columbus, Ohio. The round trip would entail a distance of 252 miles. The trip took 4 days total.

The first day June 15 the trip began at 8 a.m. and the destination was Xenia, Ohio. The plan was to cover 65 miles per day with a lunch break and needed stops calling it a day around 3 p.m.

Day #2 began at 8 a.m. with Steven and Alan on the way to Columbus after breakfast. Along the route to Columbus and back to Cincinnati, they traveled well known bike trails and visited several small Ohio towns like Cedarville along the way.

I asked Steve what equipment was necessary to make such a trip?

“Equipment for multi-day trips such as we covered are really minimal,” said Steve. “We used GPS units, helmets, sunglasses, and gloves. Our bikes of course were equipped with lights and standard mirrors. We used ‘saddle bags’ which contained energy bars, gels and snacks along with water bottles.”

Steve commented about emergency equipment such as cell phones first aid and needed equipment for the bikes.

“Indeed we had our cell phones as well as inner tubes, patch kits, tire pump, and a chain tool for needed adjustments. So, we were really ready for whatever could occur.”

Then I thought of something that I wasn’t sure bikers used, I asked about the use of ear buds for music or news while pumping along? Steve’s reply was short and to the point,

“The use of ear buds while on the road and moving is extremely dangerous for the bikers and others on the road because you need to hear everything going on around you. They are strongly not recommended at all.”

Steve and Alan completed their adventure without any injuries whatsoever. It was the longest trip for either biker and it’s safe to say, the experience was everything they expected and had hoped for.

There was no local recognition for the completed feat, just sheer satisfaction with great memories. Steve did elaborate that along the way they encountered wonderful folks that are described as “ trail angels” who are always ready to assist in any way possible if the need is there for help. They offer local information as to the locations of bike shops, and any needed assistance such a tire pressure checks.

Will there be another “long trip” in the future?

Given the commitment that Steve and Alan have as well as the many members of CCC, there is no doubt there will be for sure.

Anyone can join the Cincinnati Cycle Club, it $30 annually with benefits such as discounts at local bike shops and events. The club promotes cycling in Cincinnati as a safe, active and healthy sport.

Be sure and check member benefits attachment to this column and also solid reasons why you should join.

To find out more about the CCC just contact them at: membership@cincinnaticycling.org

Maybe it’s time to put some fun in your life with CCC.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.