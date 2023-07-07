Covington Public Works’ summer street cleaning to run July 10 – Aug. 31, schedule available online

Covington’s Public Works Department will begin its annual summer cleaning of residential streets on Monday, July 10 – and as usual, the City has a link where you can find out when you need to move your car.

The “summer cleaning” will run until Aug. 31, with each street “swept” over a two-day period with one side of the street done each day. On-street parking on the affected side of the street is restricted on its assigned day, and cars that aren’t moved risk getting a ticket.

To find out when crews will be on your street — more specifically, on your side of your street– click Street sweeping schedule and type in your address. One date corresponds to the north or east sides of the street, and one to the south or west sides — depending on how your street is oriented.

Public Works crews also will post signs on the business day before street cleaning in residential areas. Streets in the commercial district that are swept weekly have permanent signage.

Car owners who expect to be on vacation during the next two months should check their street’s dates ahead of time.

Troy McCain, supervisor of Public Works’ General Maintenance Division, said the effectiveness of the street cleaning will depend on cooperation.

Every car left on the street will directly cause that much more trash to be left behind, that much more dirt to be left to lodge in crevices and sprout weeds, and that much more debris left to wash into storm water catch basins and cause backups, McCain said.

“Sweeping streets regularly is more than just a matter of making the streets presentable, it’s also a sanitation issue and a drainage issue,” McCain said. “Keeping curb lines, gutters, and streets clean of debris helps our infrastructure last longer and function better. But we can’t do it if parked cars are in the way.”

The sweeper operates 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but is generally finished before lunch, McCain said.

City of Covington