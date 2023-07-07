Steve Rigsby wanted to keep busy in ‘retirement,’ so, inspired by Disciple Makers, he bought a UPS Store

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Call it Divine Intervention.

What other explanation could it be?

Why would Steve Rigsby – a successful businessman – purchase a UPS Store at the tender age of 65?

“Blame it on Disciple Makers,” he tells the Northern Kentucky Tribune, behind a desk in the crowded UPS Store, Newport location, 187 Pavilion Parkway.

“I’m on the Disciple Members Board,” the Butler, Ky. resident said. “We support missionaries abroad.”

In fact, the mission of Disciple Makers is quite simple – “They exist to help fulfill the Great Commission by making Christ-followers who produce Christ-followers among the nations of the world.”

So how does purchasing a UPS Store enter the picture?

“One of our Board members in Denver owns several UPS Stores,” Rigsby, a Morehead State alum continued. “He thought the profits used to help Disciple Makers was a good idea. So did I.”

Rigsby says the profits – how big or small – – will be used to support missionaries abroad.

He also admits having Disciple Makers located in nearby Latonia – 4393 Boron Drive –was a plus.

“Two UPS locations were for sale when I started looking,” he said. “One in Crestview Hills and here in Newport. I thought this was a better situation for me.”

And he readily admits he doesn’t know how to prepare a package, he’s quick to note he knows how to run a business.

He should – he’s owned a construction company, an insurance restoration company – Paul Davis Restoration and Rigsby Family Ownings – a real estate venture.

He purchased the Newport UPS Store in April – now he’s ready to show off.

“This store attracted me for several reasons,” he said. “First, I just knew I didn’t have to start from the ground up; next I knew we had consistent foot traffic and

third – we had a competent General Manager in Jeremy Richards.”

In fact, Rigsby is so confident with his staff – he says he only visits once-a-week.



“I’m just trying to develop a good rapport with customers and increase our service offerings,” he said. “I want people to know we’re more than printing and boxes.”

In fact, the Newport, Ky. UPS Store is the No. 1 Amazon Return location in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and the Southeast Indiana region – which includes some 41 stores, according to Rigsby.

And to drive more people in his store – he’s created some promotional discount cards, which he gladly has his staff relay to customers.

His store is now open Sundays. “Part of the franchise agreement network,” Rigsby said, “new stores are open for at least five hours Sunday.”

Probably for the onslaught of Amazon returns.

But the ever-promotionally-minded Rigsby reminds – getting a mailbox at the UPS Store is an advantage since Amazon doesn’t deliver to a post-office box.

“We give you a street address for your mailbox,” he said. “The post office is just a box number.”

As for the UPS Store, the concept was introduced in 1980 as Mail Boxes Etc. – a convenient alternative to the post office. Throughout its evolution, it has continued to define and lead the business services category it created.

In 2001 UPS acquired Mail Boxes Etc., Inc. In 2003, the two companies introduced The UPS Store brand. On April 7, 2003, approximately 3,000 Mail Boxes Etc. locations in the United States re-branded as The UPS Store and began offering lower UPS-direct shipping rates.

In 2012, Mail Boxes Etc., Inc. became The UPS Store, Inc.

The centers remain locally owned and operated, and continue to offer a variety of packing, shipping, freight, postal, printing and business services, with convenient locations and world-class service.

This is the education Steve Rigsby is getting today.

The Newport UPS Store at 187 Pavilion Parkway can be contacted on Facebook @The UPSStore6644.