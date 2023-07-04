Covington Rotary installs co-presidents to lead club in coming year, Gil Fauber and Dave Meyer

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The day was billed as the Changing of the Guard.

But for the Rotary Club of Covington, it was nothing more than a repeat performance.

Co-Presidents were installed – a first for the club – and it was a second-term for both.

Gil Fauber and Dave Meyer – two former club presidents – were tabbed to lead the club in 2023-24..

“Adrianna Kowatsch was set to be the next president,” Meyer, who served in that role 2017-2018, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “She received a promotion in her position at Gateway Community and Technical College and had to forgo the assignment.”

Meyer said he actually volunteered for the post.

“I just want to continue the path of service and expand it,” he said. “We need to replenish our coffers; since that limits what we can do.”

Fauber served as club president 2020-21.

“I think I attended just one meeting in person,” he said, “It was the last one, during the pandemic.”

He added, jokingly, with his new assignment: “At the very least, I hope to do no harm.”

Meyer, a former teacher at AM Yealey Elementary School in Florence, went one-step better when asked about his second-term, as president.

The former educator quoted Helen Keller.

“Optimism,” he started, “is the faith that leads to achievement – nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”

Both gentlemen admitted they’ve been meeting for several months and have their goals in sight.

As for expanding those coffers – as Meyer hinted – a gala dinner-bash is set for October 24th.

“We’re planning an Evening of Honor,” he said, “And we’re honoring three worthy Covington Rotarians.”

John Kappas, a 60-year Rotarian, 92-year-old Ken Harper – and a 70-year Rotarian – will join former Northern Kentucky University President, and 50-year Rotarian, Dr. Leon Boothe for the gala to be staged at NKU.

While accepting the gavel to start their new term, both men were quick to praise outgoing president Florence Tandy.

Her term ended July 1st.

“Florence has been a tremendous leader,” Meyer said. “Her communications – weekly e-mail notes – were the strongest aspect of her leadership.

“And she was able to say ‘No’ at times,” he added, “Which is a sign of a strong leader.”

Fauber added: “Our club is at this level now, because of you (Florence). We hope to continue to uphold the club’s legacy – we’re about service and that’s why we plan no big changes.”

Rotary International started with the vision of one man – Paul Harris. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on February 23, 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service.

One of the world’s most widely printed and quoted statements of business ethics is The Four-Way Test, which was created in 1932 by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor – who later served as Rotary International president – when he was asked to take charge of a company that was facing bankruptcy.

This 24-word test for employees to follow in their business and professional lives became the guide for sales, production advertising, and all relations with dealer and customers, and the survival of the company is credited to this simple philosophy.

Adopted by Rotary in 1943, The Four-Way Test has been translated into more than a hundred languages and published in thousands of ways.

The Four-Way Test:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to call concerned?

Will it build good will and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

A test Gil Fauber and Dave Meyer have passed with flying colors.