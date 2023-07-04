KYTC’s Gray issues order to help speed relief to areas impacted by violent storms, winds

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain regulatory restrictions on commercial motor vehicles involved in restoring power and clearing debris in areas impacted by violent storms and destructive winds last week.

“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EDT on July 30.

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops while engaged in the emergency response.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.