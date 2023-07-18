DeanHouston celebrates its 35th year as a B2B marketing firm for technical products and services

DeanHouston, a full-scale B2B marketing firm for technical products and services companies, celebrates its 35th anniversary as an agency this month. This milestone marks multiple decades of delivering integrated and creative marketing solutions that drive client growth.

Its Northern Kentucky office is located on Scott Street in Covington.

Over the past three and a half decades, DeanHouston has established itself as a premier B2B industrial marketing agency, specializing in a wide range of services, including marketing and branding strategy, digital marketing, creative design, content development, media, and sales enablement programs, as well as a turnkey tradeshow and printing division. With a client roster spanning Fortune 500 companies and emerging startups, DeanHouston has built a reputation for effectively aligning its clients’ marketing strategies with their strategic business objectives resulting in exceptional and consistent year-over-year business demand and growth for its clients.

“Reaching our 35th anniversary is a humbling milestone,” said Dale Dean, founder and CEO. “What started as a seed of an idea has grown into this mighty oak. Our success is a testament to our talented team’s hard work and unwavering commitment over all these years and to the strong partnerships we have with our incredible clients.”

Throughout its history, DeanHouston has committed to a “Whatever It Takes” attitude while embracing innovation and adapting to the ever-changing marketing landscape. The agency has leveraged emerging technologies and embraced data-driven insights to stay ahead of the curve, allowing its clients to make informed decisions and navigate the complex challenges of today’s business environment.

DeanHouston’s success can be attributed to its approach combining industry expertise, cutting-edge digital technology, and an understanding of market trends. The agency’s multidisciplinary team of marketing professionals – including business and marketing strategists, creatives, designers, writers, animators, digital development experts, and more – collaborate closely with clients to develop customized marketing campaigns that capture attention, engage audiences, and drive growth.

“As we celebrate 35 years of excellence in marketing and communications, we will remain committed to our core values of service, excellence, passion, and collaboration,” said Jason Kaple, DeanHouston president.

DeanHouston is a five-time recipient of the Cincinnati Business Courier’s “Fast 55” Award. The company has also been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States six times, and in 2015 won the top private business award in the “16- to 50-years-in-business” category from the Goering Center for Family and Private Business Award, sponsored annually by the University of Cincinnati College of Business. In 2000, DeanHouston was named the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year for Customer Service.

