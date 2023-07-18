KYTC update on 4th Street (Licking River) Bridge replacement between Cov/Newport set for Aug. 15

A presentation on the 4th Street Bridge replacement scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting of the Covington Board of Commissioners has been rescheduled for Aug. 15.
Members of the project management team from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 6 office will update City leaders on the bridge’s design and timeline, and moving the presentation will allow engineers and architects to present more details, like possible bridge alternatives, said Jake Ryle, public information officer for District 6.
(The Commission already has a separate presentation on its agenda on tonight, that one on the Central Covington Riverfront neighborhood.)
Mayor Joe Meyer announced at the Commission’s meeting last week that the KYTC presentation would be moved.
The project has been years in the planning, including over two years of intense public engagement that helped shape the design for the Licking River bridge replacement. KYTC will hold a ground-breaking in October.
More info
• A City news release published June 20 about the project can be found at “City to be briefed on state’s plans for 4th St. bridge.”
• Details of the project can be seen on the KY 8 Licking River Bridge webpage, which includes a link to a three-minute Ky. 8 video.
Why a new bridge?
Built in 1936, the truss bridge carries traffic along a state route, Ky. 8, but doesn’t meet today’s modern standards for design and accessibility. A 2016 traffic study found the current three lanes didn’t account for future growth in the urban core, nor did that configuration allow room for flexibility as transportation uses evolve.
KYTC has pledged:
• Safe, efficient crossing for cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians, to accommodate both current and future growth.
• A “signature design” … one “that is not only functional but also visually appealing.”
• Access during construction for bicyclists and pedestrians.
• Responsible use of public funds, falling within a $68 million budget.
Public input
KYTC has overseen over two years of public engagement, including a virtual public meeting in April 2021, an in-person public meeting in March 2022, an on-line survey in March 2022, and an Aesthetics Committee formed in May 2023 with local officials.
Public input is still being gathered via the project’s Contact Us form.
