Square1 seeks volunteers to coach its high school innovators, preparing for NEXT Pitch Competition

Square1 is looking for dedicated individuals to coach its high school innovators.

These mentors will engage students directly in the classroom, helping them develop essential work skills and preparing them to compete for scholarships and prizes the NEXT Pitch Competition.

Co-sponsored by Thomas More University, the winners of the NEXT Pitch Competition are awarded full 4-year scholarships to Thomas More.

Square1 has awarded more than one million dollars in scholarships through this program.

Classroom coaches will visit classes once per month from October through March. Square1 will provide a training session to those interested.

Coaches can pick the level of involvement that best suits them as well, choosing to coach one class, several classes at the same school, or even classes across multiple schools.



Not able to commit on a monthly basis?

Consider serving as a classroom speaker instead.

Speakers will have an opportunity to visit classrooms and share their expertise directly with students, selecting a topic they feel they can speak to that ties back to business, innovation, or entrepreneurship.

Speakers can choose to speak at one or multiple classes or schools, as best suits their availability. They will also have the option to have Square1 record their presentation to share, allowing all students to have the opportunity to learn from their expertise.

Email keith@ideastartgrow.com for more information.