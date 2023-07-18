NKY Reentry Council to hold 4th annual Reentry Resource Night at Life Learning Center on July 27

The community is welcomed to attend the 4th annual Reentry Resource Night at Life Learning Center (LLC), located at 20 West 18th Street in Covington, on Thursday, July 27, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by The Northern Kentucky Reentry Council whose mission is to build a strong network in Northern Kentucky committed to empowering individuals reintegrating into the community. The Northern Kentucky Reentry Council is made up of representatives from several local agencies who work together to share resources to improve the reentry process in the region.

Partner agencies include Life Learning Center, Brighton Center, St. Elizabeth Journey Recovery, Brightview, Recovery Defined, NKCAC, Passport by Molina Healthcare, the Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and more. These are just some of the organizations who have collaborated to design and execute this event. The primary focus of Reentry

Resource Night is to offer resources to individuals returning from incarceration and persons seeking recovery resources, however all are invited to attend the family-friendly, community-focused event.

Why is this event important?

Studies show that 1 in 3 adults have a criminal record and that adults in poverty are 3 times more likely to be arrested than those who aren’t. In fact, 85% of the formerly incarcerated population has an active substance use disorder or were incarcerated for a crime involving illegal substances or illicit substance use. At Reentry Resource Night, Life Learning Center along with over 70 community partners will address these challenges and provide resources for those who need assistance. This event supports the most marginalized in our community, offering them a single location to access critical resources helping them overcome poverty and maintain their long-term recovery.

Robert Venable, Director of Education Continuum at LLC and Reentry Resource Night Committee Chair, says, “We’ve seen a lot of growth in this event over the past four years. Each year, it’s my personal goal to challenge the committee and our community to better support the needs of those reentering society. It’s important to remember that these people are our neighbors, why wouldn’t we want them to succeed?”

Reentry Resource Night will feature more than 70 nonprofit partners and social service agencies with services including housing, education, and workforce development. A job fair featuring many local employers will take place inside the Life Learning Center and job offers will be made on-site.

Food will be provided by Brighton Center’s Center Table, a social enterprise catering company that uses fresh, seasonal ingredients to create delicious food for all occasions from backyard barbecues to business lunches and elegant celebrations. Refreshments will be provided by Master Provisions, a distributor of resources to partner nonprofit agencies who serve people in need.

Attendees can enjoy entertainment including live music from Chrome Inc. The event will also include a Car and Bike show. Participants in the Car & Bike show will compete to win prizes for their showcased vehicles. Registration is $10 for anyone interested in entering the competition and can be done in advance or on the night of the event.

Register here.

A large giveaway will close out the evening. at 7 p.m. Prizes include a smart TV, overnight stay at Holiday Inn Express (with free breakfast bar and pool), tattoo removal, 4 rounds of golf including golf cart rental and many more items, all of which were provided by participating vendors.

To learn more and to RSVP for the event, click here.