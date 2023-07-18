League of Women Voters of Kentucky announces two new local leagues, including Northern Kentucky

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky has announced the formation of two local leagues — the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky (LWVNKY) and the League of Women Voters of Southern Kentucky (LWVSKY).

Both groups have been officially recognized by the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS). The Northern Kentucky group has been organized and functioning as a state-administered league since 2020. Karen Brown, who also serves as the State League’s Membership Chair, became the LWVNKY Coordinator as of July 1, taking over from Becky Jones who was elected LWVKY first Vice President at the State Annual Meeting in June. The LWVSKY was organized earlier this year.

Membership in the League is open to persons 16 years of age or older. Those interested in membership or just learning more, are encouraged to visit lwvky.org, email or contact the local League leaders listed above. To get election info and reminders or to take action with the League, download the free “League in Action” app and join the LWVKY.

“We are proud of the dedicated people who make the NKY League a vital part of our region by communicating and educating all communities about the importance of actively participating in the democratic process,” said Brown. “Members make the difference. I’d encourage everyone to join the League and stand up for the democratic principles on which we all depend.”

LWVNKY covers Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties. For more information, visit The League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky website

The LWVSKY covers the Barren River Area Development District counties of Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren. Local coordinator, Elizabeth Hawks, said,

“Our members have already talked with high school students about the importance of voting and registered those eligible to vote,” said Elizabeth Hawks, LWVSKY local coordinator. “We want to work to increase the number of citizens voting and further transparency in local government.”

“The LWV has championed voter rights and civic engagement for the last 103 years,” said Jennifer Jackson, M.D., the newly elected state league president “Kentuckians are seeing that voter rights, governmental transparency and citizen engagement are all essential for a balanced and vibrant democracy. Volunteers trust the League of Women Voters to carry out that important work in a non-partisan way.”

League of Women Voters of Kentucky