Don’t miss today’s free self-guided driving tour: Backroads Farm Tour ’23 in Campbell County

The Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour is back today from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. rain or shine.

This FREE event is family fun and educational.

Enjoy a self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations located around Campbell County.

Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, sheep, horticultural operations, and more. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland. Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so bring a cooler, cash, credit, or Venmo.



Participating farms: Little Rock Farm, wineries: Camp Springs, Seven Hills & StoneBrook, The Lavender Field, 12 Mile Beef, Misty Ridge Riding Stable & Farm and more.

Ways to win: Kids 12 & Under: Get 5 stamps on your passport (pick up at your first stop) to be entered into a drawing for a Sharky’s Snack Shack gift card. Turn in your passport at your last farm stop with your name, address, and phone number.

Everyone Else: Anyone who shares a picture of their farm stop with our #ccfarmtour23 will be entered to win a prize.

For the Self-Guided map and additional details visit campbellkyconservation.org or call (859) 635-9587.