NKU GenCyber Camp offering local educators opportunity to learn — free — about cybersecurity

Northern Kentucky University continues to do its part in professional development and continuing education by offering local educators an opportunity to learn more about cybersecurity and cyber defense mechanisms during the College of Informatics’ annual GenCyber Camp.

The camp runs July 17-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in NKU’s Griffin Hall and is already full.

GenCyber Camp is designed to provide K-12 educators an intensive, FREE cybersecurity education based professional development experience.

This camp provides a knowledge base and comprehensive set of resources that enables teachers to integrate cybersecurity into their curricula, run Capture the Flag activities, or start cybersecurity clubs at their schools.

In 2021, NKU became the first NSA-accredited National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Security Education institution in Kentucky to host GenCyber.

The camp is financially supported by the NSA and National Science Foundation.

