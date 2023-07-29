First ever Homearama in NKY, held in Newport, drew over 10k visitors; attendees named favorite homes

The first Homearama held in Northern Kentucky was a big success, drawing over 10,000 visitors.

The 2023 ‘Urban Edition’ was held at Newport’s Martin’s Gate development and was produced by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Cincinnati. The event celebrated 60 years of showcasing the most innovative and inspiring homes in the region in 2023.

A post-event luncheon was held following the event and Newport City Manager Tom Fromme accepted a sponsorship plaque for the city.

At the event, the following statistics were reported:

Homearama 2023 Statistics – Over 10,000 Attendees

Visitor Survey Results:

• 97% of raffle cards submitted visited all homes. • 53% of raffle cards submitted visited all exhibitor booths. • 88% of raffle cards submitted voted for “favorites”. • 93% of raffle cards submitted are interested in future HAR communication from the HBA.

The average age of attendees based on raffle cards submitted was 57; More specifically:

• A little over 22% of attendees who submitted raffle cards fell in the 51 – 60 age range. • Followed by 18.5% in the 61 – 70 age range. • And ~15% each fell in the 31 – 40 and 41 – 50 age range. • Of note, more than 12% fell in the 22–30 age range and ~5% fell in the 71–80 age range highlighting the variety of attendees’ age.

Where did attendees come from?

While the show was held in NKY for the first time, the majority of attendees who submitted raffle cards were from Ohio; 22% were from a city of Cincinnati zip code, followed by 6% in Newport, 4% each from Mason and Hamilton and approximately 3% each from White Oak, West Chester, Loveland and Fort Mitchell.

Judge’s Favorite Home

New home professionals from nearby Indianapolis and Louisville markets toured the show homes judging them on multiple categories.

1st Place: Ashford Homes – The Newport

2nd Place : Ashford Homes – The Acadia



The People’s Choice Award for Favorite Home:

1st Place: Homes by Gerbus – The Monroe

2nd Place : Ashford Homes – The Newport

Homearama