Law enforcement officers from across the state graduate from state’s basic training academy

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 33 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy. These law enforcement officers will now serve and protect the Commonwealth to create safer communities.

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 540 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The ever-changing nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.

Today’s 33 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge of honor along with the other 1,193 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“During the past 20 weeks you have listened earnestly to the training and guidance from your class coordinator and instructors here at DOCJT,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I urge you to remember your instruction and commit to the skills taught as you serve your community.”

Class 540 graduates and their agencies are:

• Noah B. Allen, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office

• Cory M. Axton, Owensboro Police Department

• Austin D. Baker, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Daniel J. Berry, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Brian A. Carroll, Cadiz Police Department

• Keyron J. Catlett, Owensboro Police Department

• Charles B. Cottongame, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Andrew B. Fields, Florence Police Department

• Quinten A. Floyd, Fayette County Schools Police Department

• Michael A. Flynn, Winchester Police Department

• Tristan A. Fraley, Winchester Police Department

• Anthony M. Harmon II, Florence Police Department

• Shawn K. Hartman, Alexandria Police Department

• William C. Hertweck, Lawrenceburg Police Department

• Jonathan L. Herzog, Taylor Mill Police Department

• James A. Howard, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office

• Eric E. Mankin, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Michael A. McLean, Scottsville Police Department

• Hunter M. Muller, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

• Bric W. Pace, Meade County Sheriff’s Office

• Jacob S. Pace, Owensboro Police Department

• Justin R. Prater, Pikeville Police Department

• Jacob D. Reffitt, Winchester Police Department

• Matthew J. Rishkofski, Glasgow Police Department

• John M. Root, Manchester Police Department

• Julius D. Sacol, Winchester Police Department

• Zachary K. Salisbury, Greenup County Sheriff’s Office

• Dakota L. Sexton, Lawrenceburg Police Department

• Emanuel L. Slaughter, Florence Police Department

• Luther G. Thomas II, Clay County Sheriff’s Office

• Michael L. Thomas Jr., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

• Tyler D. Willen, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.