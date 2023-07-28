Kenton County Fiscal Court names St. E’s Bruno Giacomuzzi a ’23 Pioneer Award recipient

Each year the Kenton County Pioneer Award recognizes living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity.

The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of our fellow residents.

At this week’s Fiscal Court meeting, Bruno Giacomuzzi was presented with a 2023 Pioneer Award.

Bruno Giacomuzzi is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and has been in Health Care Leadership for over 40 years. He is a graduate of DePaul University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and St. Xavier University, with a Master’s degree in Public Health.

He is Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and is responsible for overall operations of St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant County Hospital.

Since moving to Northern Kentucky from Chicago in 2015 to serve as the Chief Operating Officer of St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas, Bruno quickly became active in Campbell County and for the past 7 years has become a key leader in Kenton County.

He recently served as President of the Transitions, Inc., Board of Directors, is on the Board of the Covington Business Council, on the Catalytic Fund Board of Directors, and as a Board Member of the Catalytic Fund Investment Committee. Bruno has led the NKY Heart Chase event for the American Heart Association over a span of four years making it the largest Heart Chase event in the country