Matrix Pack announces plans for $47.9 million investment in Boone Co., will create 144 jobs

Matrix Pack North America, a producer of sustainable and environmentally conscious paper products, announced Thursday it will locate a new $47.9 million facility in Boone County and create 144 full-time jobs.

“Our family and business have been an integral part of the Boone County community for over 60 years,” said Matrix Pack North America President Stuart Seltman. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring this growth to Boone County. Further, we are so grateful and appreciative of the support we have received from Boone County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and all of the elected officials, including those working behind the scenes, to bring this to fruition.”

To meet growing demand in the market, the company is building a new 100,000-square-foot facility to expand the production of paper straws, lids, cutlery and to-go containers. Construction is expected to begin in October of this year and be completed by June 2024.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore welcomed Matrix Pack North America’s investment and job creation.

“We appreciate Stuart Seltman’s commitment to Northern Kentucky and thank him for starting this new manufacturing company and creating quality jobs in the region,” said Moore. “It is exciting that sustainable consumer products will be made in Boone County and used by customers throughout the U.S. and Canada in the future.”

In late 2022, Seltman, fourth-generation owner and president of Crescent Paper Tube and founder of Virescent Paper Products, partnered with Matrix Pack SA and Pacific Paper Straw to establish Matrix Pack North America. The company is now embarking on a journey to become one of the nation’s leading green paper products manufacturers, specifically aiming to service existing and future customers in the United States and Canada beginning in 2023. Matrix Pack North America will produce and deliver paper products to replace single-use plastics in the food service markets of North America.

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume noted the advancing manufacturing industry and how materials and packaging have high growth potential in Northern Kentucky.

“Through our target industry study by EY, we know that materials and packaging companies have a strong presence and opportunities to be successful in Northern Kentucky,” said Crume. “Matrix Pack North America is an ideal fit for our region, and we appreciate the founders’ new investment in Boone County.”

Governor Andy Beshear thanked Matrix Pack North America for their continued commitment to the Commonwealth and the Boone County Community.

“Kentucky’s sustainability effort continues to grow, and it is great to see Matrix Pack North America be a part of that momentum,” said Beshear. “I want to congratulate them on this new partnership, and I look forward to seeing their success in the commonwealth.”

For more information on Matrix Pack North America, visit MatrixPack.com.

