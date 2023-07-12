Kentucky has second-most navigable miles of water in U.S. — being in or on it is fun, but drowning is real

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky is a great place for swimming, with more navigable miles of water than any state besides Alaska. However, 329 Kentuckians died by unintentionally drowning between 2016 and 2021.

According to the Kentucky Injury and Prevention Center, located at the University of Kentucky, drownings can happen to anyone in a matter of seconds. It is often silent and can lead to a trip to the emergency department (ED) or even death.

In addition to the deaths, from 2016 to 2021, EDs saw 543 unintentional drowning-related injury visits by Kentucky residents. Most of these involved kids under the age of five (240), and most drowning deaths occurred among persons aged 45-54 (53) and over 65 (53).

The highest percentage of drowning deaths involved a natural body of water (37%), and the largest category of drowning-related injuries that resulted in an emergency department visit involved a watercraft or boat (30%).

Practicing water safety can help everyone enjoy being near water, so use the following safety tips when being around water:

• Learn how to be safe around water by taking water safety, rescue, and swimming lessons.

• Lock and fence off swimming pools and ponds.

• Use life jackets in and around lakes, ponds, rivers, and other water bodies.

• Never leave kids alone and unsupervised when they are around water.

• Check the weather and water conditions before you go.

Being around the water in the summertime should make for an enjoyable and relaxing day. But it is important to be alert and to follow safety precautions for you and your family.

Ted Sensenbrenner, Development Director of BoatUS Foundation, says it’s vital to have a life jacket when around water that is properly fitted, in good condition, and intended for the water activity.

“A life jacket will only work if you’re wearing it, and it will work much better if it’s a properly fitted life jacket.”

To make sure your life jacket is properly fitted, check the manufacturer’s label to ensure that the life jacket is a proper fit for your size and weight, and make sure the jacket is properly fastened.

Hold your arms straight up over your head. Ask a friend to grasp the tops of the arm openings and gently pull up. Make sure there is no excess room above the openings and that the jacket does not ride up over your chin or face.