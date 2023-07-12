River Days festival returns to Queen City Riverboats and Yachts at Dayton’s Manhattan Harbour

River Days Festival will return for the third year to Dayton’s riverfront this weekend.

The Manhattan Development Group is partnering with the City of Dayton and Queen City Riverboats and Yachts, who will serve as host of the festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“River Days began in the Spring of 2021 to celebrate the growth of the Dayton Riverfront. We are thrilled to continue this event to showcase the thriving and vibrant lifestyle that is Manhattan Harbour,” said Mike Hines, head of sales for the Waterfront of Manhattan Harbour with Oyler Hines of Coldwell Banker Realty. “It’s an occasion for the community to come together and celebrate the development happening along the picturesque Ohio River. There is something for everyone at this event.”

River Days will showcase the new luxury condos and townhomes at Manhattan Harbour including The Waterfront, a new high-end luxury condo community. The first phase of The Waterfront development is nearing completion but upon full completion, it will boast seven, 5-level buildings, each with 14 high end Class A units ranging from 1400-1600+ square feet of living space. The event will also showcase The Lookout, which features 12 luxury, 2-bedroom condominiums.

In addition to learning more about the Manhattan Harbour development, guests can enjoy live music, face painting, games and more. Food trucks also will be on location for the event.

Guests will get the opportunity to take a boat cruise on a Queen City Riverboat for a discounted price of $10. The cruise will leave at 4 p.m. and return at 5:30 p.m.

The Manhattan Harbour community features a mile of riverfront with sweeping views toward downtown Cincinnati. The residential community is a 1.5-mile walk to downtown Cincinnati and includes a three-mile riverfront trail loop that’s part of Riverfront Commons, the 11-mile walking and bike trail along the Ohio River. The community also has a marina, boating rental club, riverfront restaurants, and Queen City Riverboats transportation and events.

Queen City Riverboats and Yachts is located at 100 O’Fallon Avenue in Dayton, KY. To find more information about this event or RSVP, visit the online River Days event page.

Manhattan Development Group