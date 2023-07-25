Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. among latest additions to KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association on Monday announced four new distilleries have joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, including Newport’s Pensive Distilling.

The newest additions include:

• Augusta Distillery, 207 Seminary Ave., Augusta, augustakydistillery.com • Fresh Bourbon, 377 E Main St., Suite 100, Lexington, freshbourbon.com • Pensive Distilling Co., 720 Monmouth St., Newport, pensivedistilling.com • RD1 Spirits, 1170 Manchester St., Suite 190, Lexington, rd1spirits.com

KDA President Eric Gregory said the new members swell the ranks of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® to an all-time high of 28 distilleries. The KDA created the statewide journey in 2012 as the nation’s first attraction to feature the burgeoning boutique distilling movement, and more than a decade later, its impact continues to grow, bringing all the benefits of the Bourbon economy with it.

Coupled with the 18 larger-scale distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour, the KDA now boasts a record 46 immersive experiences for Bourbon and spirits lovers to enjoy when visiting the Bluegrass state. The KDA founded the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® in 1999.

“Our Kentucky Bourbon Trail experiences continue to elevate and grow tourism at an astounding pace, educating visitors from around the world about our signature spirit and pouring millions of dollars of revenue into local communities and coffers,” Gregory said. “In the last 10 years, attendance has skyrocketed by a phenomenal 370%. The diversity of experiences available at these new stops is outstanding — from secret speakeasies to pairings of delicious Bourbon and bites all the way to full dining experiences. Bourbon has really proven itself over the last couple of decades and has enabled many communities to be a part of its growth. We’re thrilled to welcome these four new distilleries to our amber adventure and encourage visitors to discover the intriguing experiences that each of them has to offer.”

Pensive Distilling Co. owner Scott Quigley said that joining the Craft Tour shines a spotlight on their establishment and helps grow tourism in Northern Kentucky. “The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® spreads our open invitation for all to come and enjoy Newport and the Pensive experience.”

Kentucky Distillers’ Association