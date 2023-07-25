Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center seeking art submissions for display at new DBL law offices

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is seeking two dimensional artwork submissions from local artists to showcase their work at the new DBL Law office.

If accepted, art will be on display from August 25 through February 23 at the DBL law offices located in the historic Monarch Building on Fourth Street in Covington.

For additional information and to apply, please visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Admission to the show will be free to the public, however registration will be required.

More information, including docent led tour opportunities, will be available closer to the date.

Currently there is an art show on display until August 11, with tour times still available.

For information on the current show and future shows, please visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center