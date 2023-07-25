Three from NKY among 27 new members selected for KDE’s 2023-2024 School Counselor Advisory Council

Twenty-seven school counselors have been named as new members of the 2023-2024 School Counselor Advisory Council (SCAC), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced.

Established to provide the commissioner of education direct input, the council connects Kentucky school counselors with KDE staff to discuss educational priorities that meet the needs of all children and ensure a transition-ready workforce.

“Members of the School Counselor Advisory Council offer incredibly valuable insight to us at KDE from the field about topics that will lead to the improvement of Kentucky public schools and the opportunity afforded to our students,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass.

The new members, listed with their current district or education cooperative, include:

• Courtney Benefield, Glasgow Independent

• Alecia Bush, Warren County

• Rachel Caswell, Fort Thomas Independent

• Chesley Craine, Simpson County

• Scott Danner, Union County

• Kelly Fox, Boyd County

• Fatemia Fuson, Whitley County

• Suzanne Gibbs, Corbin Independent

• Terri Hall, Boone County

• John Hargis, Pulaski County

• Mary Lewis, Berea Independent

• Juli Link, Russellville Independent

• Jessica Longland, Boone County

• Kari McGrath, Clark County

• Kayla McKinney, Floyd County

• Antonio Melton, Fayette County

• Heather Moore, Boyd County

• Paula Moore, Oldham County

• Cordia Pickerill, Jefferson County

• Santina Plottner, Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative

• Garrick Lee Ratliff, Craft Academy

• Manijeh Reynolds, Jefferson County

• Mindy Rose, Calloway County

• Carl Schoensiegel, Graves County

• Jalina Wheeler, Russell Independent

• Chloe Wilcher, Lincoln County

• Kristyn Williamson, Clark County

The 27 new members join 17 returning members. Returning members, listed with their current district or education cooperative, include:

• Sarah Akin, Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative

• Elizabeth Barnett, Bullitt County

• Kaet Barron, Jefferson County

• Calvin Brooks, Jefferson County

• Tammy Cole, Powell County

• Strauzie Collins, Jefferson County

• Camille Distefano, Caverna Independent

• Lacretia Dye, Western Kentucky University

• Beth Fleming, Daviess County

• Malia Gibson, Jefferson County

• Travis Kern, Burgin Independent

• Karla McCarty, Paintsville Independent

• Aimee Pike, Meade County

• Stacey Russell, Boone County

• Caryn Scheiding, Williamstown Independent

• Amber Schmidt, Kenton County

• Tammy White, Webster County

The SCAC is comprised of approximately four dozen practicing school counselor leaders who serve in Kentucky public schools and contribute crucial, diverse perspectives on education. The SCAC members have counseling expertise in various grade bands that represent Kentucky’s student population.

School counselors are selected and appointed to the SCAC for three-year terms.

The first meeting of the 2023-2024 school year will take place virtually in September.

Kentucky Department of Education