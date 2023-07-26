NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative presents a summer Professional Series event on women’s wellness

On August 3, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative will host its annual summer Professional Series event — with a healthy twist.

Featuring panelists from the American Heart Association, Mayfield Clinic and HerMD, WI Body + Mind Professional Series: Wellness in the Workplace will focus on women being advocates for their health and physical wellness in the workplace.

WI Body + Mind Professional Series: Wellness in the Workplace will be held at Gateway Community and Technical College’s Edgewood campus (790 Thomas More Pkwy Edgewood) from 8-10 a.m.

Panelists Amanda Changet, Community Impact Director, American Heart Association, Jenna Till, PT, DPT, Mayfield Clinic and Michelle Wallace, NP, HerMD will share best practices, address ways to increase concentration and productivity and share tools for reducing stress.

“Wellness – both physical and mental – remains a critical factor in the workplace,” says Julie Leppo, Vice President, Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Women’s Initiative Professional Series Committee Vice Chair. “In bringing these three well-versed experts together, it’s our hope to provide people with tangible, usable insights they can utilize to improve their working experience. While everyone’s individual experience is unique, this panel will provide tools that are universal in their usefulness.”

About the panelists:

Amanda Changet, Community Impact Director, American Heart Association — She is an experienced public health advocate and change-maker with a demonstrated history working in non-profit, local government and various community-based environments. She spends time connecting with community partners who are dedicated to improving health outcomes across the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. She has a BS in Dietetics and MS in Community and Public Health from the University of Cincinnati. She has been published in the International Journal of Healthcare, has presented at national public health conferences and has participated in local professional development opportunities like the Community Leaders Institute and the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Roundtable series.

Jenna Till, PT, DPT, Mayfield Clinic — A specialist in the areas of evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal and biomechanical dysfunction as well manual therapy, she has a decade-plus of experience working as a physical therapy. Her extensive resume is reflective of her vast work within the physical therapy field, reflected in her work with several home healthcare and physical therapy outlets in California, Texas, Indiana and Ohio. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Science, she also has her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine School of Health Sciences.

Michelle Wallace, NP, HerMD — With over 20 years of experience as a women’s healthcare provider, she performs a full range of services including gynecological care for women across the lifespan, sexual health, menopause, preconception counseling, contraception, and evaluation of fertility issues. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Masters of Science degree in Nursing and Certification in Women’s Health. Her undergraduate degree was a Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Wright State University where she was also a member of the volleyball team.

Registration for WI Body + Mind Professional Series: Wellness in the Workplace is $20 for YPs, $40 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. Pre-registration is required in advance of the event. To register, or for more information, see www.NKYChamber.com/ProSeries.