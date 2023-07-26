City of Florence to host community engagement event during National Night Out August 1

The City of Florence is inviting all residents to join in a night of community engagement and fun at National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1.

Residents are encouraged to come together and connect with city officials, council members, and fellow community members. The event will be held at the Florence Government Center located at 8100 Ewing Blvd, in Florence from 5-7 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual event that aims to strengthen the bond between local communities and law enforcement, promoting safer neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life for residents. This year, the city is incorporating opportunities to connect with city officials, council members, and community vendors to increase awareness of current and upcoming projects within the city. There will be Police, Fire and Public Services equipment on display along with food and community vendors.

The event is at no cost to the community. National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for neighborhoods to connect, share ideas, and foster a sense of unity within the community. Play an essential role in making the City of Florence an even better place to live, work, and play by participating in this event.

City of Florence