NKY’s Abby Smith named among top ten Young Marines Advanced Leadership School Graduates

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has announced the top ten graduates of the 2023 National Leadership Academy – Advanced Leadership School (ALS) held in San Pedro, California.

YM/MSgt Abby Smith of the Northern Kentucky Young Marines is among these top ten graduates who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. The Young Marines is a national youth organization for boys and girls from age eight through high school graduation.

Young Marines gathered from throughout the country and were trained from July 8-15 in a number of different areas. Their individual and collective goals were to develop their leadership, mentorship, and management skills while competing in physical challenges and being evaluated on their knowledge, skills, and abilities. The ten best candidates were selected as the prestigious Top Ten Graduates of the Advanced Leadership School.

Abby is a sophomore at Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell. Her future goal is to attend the United States Naval Academy then serve in the United States Navy. She plans to study mechanical engineering to become a surface warfare officer.



“ALS was a life changing experience. I learned so much about the Young Marines program and leadership,” said Abby. “The most beneficial part of ALS was learning about how to shape the Young Marines in my unit into better leaders. I love all the opportunities this school gave me and the people I met are going to be my friends for a lifetime.”

Unit Commander Lynne Arnold explains that Abby has worked tirelessly to progress through the ranks.

“YM/MSgt Abby Smith joined the Northern KY Young Marines in 2019 and is the senior-ranking Young Marine at our unit,” said Unit Commander Arnold. “Not only is she highly motivated and very dedicated, but she also represents us very well. YM/MSgt Smith leads by example and is constantly looking for ways to improve our unit, our Young Marines, and the Young Marines program overall. Abby placing second (out of 48 advanced youth leaders from across the country) at ALS is no surprise… we expect great things from her, and she never disappoints.”

The top ten 2023 graduates are:

• Honor Graduate – YM/GySgt Akshaya Krishna, 15 of Sacramento Young Marines, California

• YM/MSgt Abby Smith, 15 of Northern Kentucky Young Marines, Kentucky

• YM/GySgt Tristan Vuong, 16 of Miramar Young Marines, California

• YM/MSgt Victoria Gacek,17 of Mecklenburg County Young Marines, North Carolina

• YM/MSgt Rei Killion, 17 of North San Diego Young Marines, California

• YM/GySgt Owen Darnell, 17 of Greater Cleveland Young Marines, Ohio

• YM/GySgt Constanza Billups, 17 of Cumberland County Young Marines, Tennessee

• YM/GySgt Micah Mallory, 15 of Quartz Hill Young Marines, California

• YM/GySgt Hunter Gomez, 15 of Quartz Hill Young Marines, California

• YM/GySgt Johnathan Lopez,15 of San Bernardino Valley Young Marines, California

“As the highest level of Young Marines leadership training, the Advanced Leadership School is a demanding, but rewarding experience for all who participate,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “These top Young Marines have exhibited exceptional maturity and leadership skills. Completion of ALS is a major accomplishment for each of these young people. They gain unequaled new skills that they will utilize as they return to their communities and units. Graduates of the academy report back to us that the skills learned here are invaluable in their future endeavors.”

The participants are Young Marines who have exhibited exceptional maturity and leadership skills in their units. The program emphasizes the core values of teamwork, leadership, and self-discipline. There is a major focus on physical fitness, citizenship through community service, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

